The Chicago Bears’ coaching staff has already undergone some significant changes this season, with interim coach Thomas Brown laying out how things will play out under his watch.

Brown, elevated to the interim role after the firing of Matt Eberflus on Friday, revealed how things will proceed when he coaches his first game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Brown had been promoted to offensive coordinator after the firing of Shane Waldron earlier this season, and had been calling offensive plays in the last three games before Eberflus was ousted as head coach.

Here’s how things will shake out now that Brown is in charge for the remainder of the season.

Who will call offensive plays?

Brown revealed during a Monday press conference that he will leave his seat in the press box during games and be at field level with the team when he makes his head coaching debut on Sunday against the 49ers.

In addition to his head coaching responsibilities, Brown announced that he would still call offensive plays for the Bears for the remainder of the season, and will continue to participate in quarterbacks’ position meetings with Caleb Williams.

Who will be the Bears’ offensive coordinator?

Brown’s ascent to interim head coach opened up the offensive coordinator position, and the team has elected to promote wide receivers coach Chris Beatty to that position.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Beatty had spent the last three seasons as wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers before joining the Bears’ staff for the 2024 season. He has extensive experience working with Keenan Allen, who is second on the Bears in receptions and targets. He is also tied for the team lead with five receiving touchdowns this season.

Prior to jumping to the NFL in 2021, Beatty had spent time as a coach with the University of Maryland and the University of Pittsburgh, working primarily with wide receivers for both teams. According to the Bears’ website, Beatty was instrumental in recruiting Jordan Addison to Pitt, with the receiver ultimately winning the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wideout.

Beatty’s playing career included stops at East Tennessee State, and then with several Canadian Football League teams.

What about the defensive coordinator?

Eric Washington, the team’s defensive coordinator, will now take over playcalling responsibilities on the defensive side of the ball after Eberflus’ firing, Brown announced on Monday.

Washington joined the Bears’ staff at the start of the 2024 season after a run with the Buffalo Bills, where he served as the assistant head coach and the defensive line coach under Sean McDermott.

He also spent nine seasons with the Carolina Panthers, including two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator under former head coach Ron Rivera. He began his coaching career with the Bears in 2008, where he served as a defensive assistant under head coach Lovie Smith.

Washington played college football at Grambling State, where he was a tight end.

Who is the Bears’ special teams coordinator?

According to Brown, Richard Hightower will remain in place as the team’s special teams coordinator.

This is Hightower’s third season with the Bears after a four-year run in the same position for the San Francisco 49ers.