Mayor Johnson announces investment in early childhood learning, care

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson announced an investment into early childhood learning and the workers who provide it, calling the financial support a "down payment."

“This comes at a critical time when our federal government is threatening to disinvest in us and especially education,” Johnson said of the plan Tuesday.

The investment aims to add up to 3,000 people to payrolls at locations such as the North Lawndale YMCA, which have had problems attracting workers in recent years.

Chicago resident Tahiti Hamer called the investment a lifeline.

"It's going to have a huge effect, because I really won't have to focus on paying for my child care or to pay a bill or allow my children to attend extracurricular activities after school," Hamer said.

Hamer is an employee at the North Lawndale YMCA, whose chief learning officer admitted to having problems filling classrooms at the city's locations due to teacher shortages.

“Early childhood workers are underpaid,” Service Employees International Union health care division vice president Brynn Seibert said.

Seibert added that many of her members struggle to support their own children and families while providing health care to other parents so they can go to work.

The money tied to the investment will be available beginning July 1, though it is currently not included in next year's city budget.

Hamer insisted Mayor Johnson had more work to do following the announcement.

"We don't want this to be a one-time thing, because this is not a one-time struggle," Hamer said.