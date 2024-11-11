The Chicago Bears haven’t scored a touchdown in two weeks and have lost three straight games, and while head coach Matt Eberflus says changes are being weighed, he won’t announce them just yet.

During his Monday press conference at Halas Hall, Eberflus said that the team is going to make “changes and adjustments,” but said the team is still weighing those options.

“There’s got to be a change and adjustment,” he said. “There’s also the sight that we’re 4-5, we haven’t played our division yet. We’re in the process of getting (that evaluation) done. There will be changes and adjustments being made.”

One of those changes could very well be their offensive playcalling duties, as Eberflus changed course from his concrete stance on the status of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. After the team’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Eberflus said Waldron would still be calling plays, but after only scoring three points against the New England Patriots, Eberflus didn’t offer a vote of confidence this week.

“The process of that, we’re going through that right now,” he said when asked if Waldron would be on the staff this week. “All those adjustments and changes and things that we’re gonna do, we’re still in the evaluation phase of that.”

Eberflus also said that the decision on Waldron’s future is his to make, and that he’s in communication with general manager Ryan Poles on issues related to the team.

Eberflus was also asked if the team had discussed making a switch at quarterback, with Caleb Williams struggling badly since the team’s bye week and having been sacked nine times in Sunday’s loss to New England.

“Caleb is our starter,” Eberflus said.

The Bears’ offense has gone under the microscope since their bye week, having scored just one touchdown in their last three games and none in their last two. According to ESPN, this is the first time in 20 years the Bears have gone consecutive games without an offensive touchdown, with the team now sitting at 4-5 and facing a home showdown with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Williams has nine touchdown passes and five interceptions in nine games this season. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown in the team’s last three games after throwing four scores against Jacksonville in Week 6, and Sunday was another rough effort, completing 16-of-30 passes for 120 yards. He’s also been sacked 15 times in the last two games, and has only rushed for 20 combined yards.