Matt Eberflus makes the wrong kind of history in loss to Browns

The Chicago Bears haven’t exactly played their best football down the stretch in fourth quarters this season, but Sunday marked a new low in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.

The Bears entered the fourth quarter with a 10-point lead over Cleveland, but they instead fell 20-17 in a loss that has just about ended their hopes of a miraculous run to the playoffs.

What’s worse for the Bears is that they absolutely dominated in terms of turnovers on Sunday, with their defense registering a pick-six and nearly nabbing another one in the losing effort.

It was that combination of a big lead and lots of turnovers that led head coach Matt Eberflus to set a mark that he probably would have rather avoided.

According to Windy City Gridiron’s Erik Duerrwaechter, Eberflus is now the first head coach in NFL history whose team has lost multiple games in a season in which they held a double-digit lead and had a turnover margin of at least plus-2 heading into the fourth quarter.

No head coach in NFL history has ever lost multiple games in a single year despite owning a 10+ point lead and at least a +2 turnover margin heading into the 4th quarter. #Bears HC Matt Eberflus just became that guy. — Erik Duerrwaechter (@EDuerrwaechter) December 17, 2023

The Bears also had a two-turnover margin over the Broncos in their game in October, but gave up 17 fourth quarter points in a 31-28 loss at Soldier Field.

The 5-9 Bears will now head back home for two straight games on the lakefront, taking on the Arizona Cardinals Dec. 24 and the Atlanta Falcons on Dec. 31.

