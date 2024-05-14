We’re a day away from the NFL schedule release, but we already know a handful about what the 2024 Bears season will look like. For instance, we know that the Bears will return to London for the first time since 2019 to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The expectation is the Bears will get more primetime action this year with Caleb Williams leading the offense, too. We also know exactly who the Bears will play, and where those games will be played.

Here’s a list of all the Bears’ home and road opponents this season:

Home opponents

Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Rams

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Tennessee Titans

Fans headed to Soldier Field this season will have the opportunity to see some interesting matchups. With Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy or Patriots rookie Drake Maye be at the helm of their respective offenses by the time they head to Chicago? Or will Sam Darnold and Jacoby Brissett still have a hold on the reins? What will the Seahawks offense look like when the come to town, now that their former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron is calling plays for the Bears? Will Rams first-round draft pick Jared Verse make the Bears regret passing up on a pass rusher when Los Angeles comes to town?

Storylines abound! One note: the Jags will not come to Chicago. That’s the game the Bears are hosting in London.

Road opponents

Arizona Cardinals

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings

San Francisco 49ers

Washington Commanders

There are just as many interesting road matchups for Bears fans hoping to travel to catch a game this year. Williams will not only have the opportunity to return home when the Bears take on the Commanders, but he’ll have his first chance to go head-to-head with No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels. The Bears will also take on last year’s rookie QB phenom, C.J. Stroud, for the first time when they visit the Texans. At certain points in the pre-draft process, there was talk that Marvin Harrison Jr. might be the most talented player in the class. Jaylon Johnson, Tyrique Stevenson and the rest of the defense will try to stop him when they head to Arizona. Finally, the Bears will take on last year’s NFC Champion, the 49ers, at some point. Last time the Bears played the Niners we got this:

What will we get this time?

