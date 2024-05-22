White Sox offer ticket promotions for Caleb Williams, Bears' ballpark visit. Here are the details

Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams and the Bears will visit Guaranteed Rate Field on May 23

The White Sox are offering $18 outfield tickets for when Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and the team visit Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, May 23 to throw out the first pitch. The White Sox will play the Orioles at home.

Williams and the Bears have already been to Wrigley for a Cubs game earlier in May. The crew received a loud, standing ovation for their presence.

Williams has already been cheered on at Wrigley Field before that instance. Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft --- where the Bears drafted Williams with the No. 1 pick --- fans in Wrigley Field's left field bleachers chanted his name.

Now, White Sox fans will get the chance to show their appreciation for the Bears on Thursday.

