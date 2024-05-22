Caleb Williams could rewrite Bears' record books, according to ESPN projections

The Chicago Bears are hoping to take a big step forward in the 2024 season, and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is hoping to be a big part of the reason why.

Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is already the Bears’ starting quarterback before he takes a single training camp snap, but just how good could he be?

ESPN’s Mike Clay crunched the numbers, using a variety of projection models to determine where Williams fits in terms of NFL rookies, and Bears fans will love his answer.

According to Clay’s story, Williams is projected to throw for 3,532 passing yards and 23 touchdowns in 15 starts with the Bears.

If he were to hit those numbers, he would absolutely obliterate Mitchell Trubisky’s rookie passing yards record, with the former quarterback throwing for 2,193 yards in the 2017 season.

He would also smash Charlie O’Rourke’s rookie passing touchdowns record, as O’Rourke threw for 11 scores all the way back in 1942.

If Williams were to hit the 3,500-yard mark, he would rank as the fifth-best passing season in Bears’ history, with that record currently held by Erik Kramer at 3,838 yards in 1995.

Both of those marks are projected to lead NFL rookie quarterbacks. For the full list, visit Clay’s story on ESPN-Plus.

As for Rome Odunze, his projections look pretty good too, as he’s predicted to finish fifth among rookies in receiving yards and tied for the top spot in receiving touchdowns.

