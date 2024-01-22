Luke Getsy tied to offensive coordinator vacancy: reports

At one point this NFL offseason, 14 teams were looking for a new offensive coordinator, including the Bears.

They got theirs on Monday, hiring the former offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, Shane Waldron. On the flip side, Waldron's predecessor, Luke Getsy, is reportedly getting looks to become an offensive coordinator elsewhere.

"Three names I’ve heard for the Raiders OC job: Shane Waldron, Kliff Kingsbury and Luke Getsy," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported on Sunday.

Obviously, Waldron is already taken by the Bears. But Kingsbury, who was also interviewed by the Bears, is reportedly a frontrunner for the Raiders' offensive coordinator position. Colin Cowherd reported that newly appointed head coach, Antonio Pierce, is a fan of Kingsbury's.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Usually, it's difficult for coaches who are fired to earn jobs of the same pedigree after being let go. But seeing as there's a great demand for offensive coordinators around the league, Getsy appears to have a shot at regaining his same post with a different team.

The Raiders cleared house this season, firing Josh McDaniels and his staff. The Raiders need a makeover, including the quarterback position if they decide against rolling with Aidan O'Connell. They also own the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Getsy, 39, was the Bears offensive coordinator for two seasons. Under him, the Bears offense ranked 23rd in 2022 and 19th in 2023. He ultimately failed to develop quarterback Justin Fields and create a formidable offense for the Bears.

Before the Bears, he was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers. He served with the Packers in two different stints with different positions from 2014-17 and 2019-21.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.