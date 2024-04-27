Bears undrafted free agent tracker from the 2024 NFL Draft: reports

It's undrafted free-agent season, after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are some of the undrafted free agents the Bears reportedly signed.

Austin Reed, quarterback, Western Kentucky

Former Western Kentucky QB Austin Reed is signing with the #Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/Mld1a4WWsb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

Reddy Steward, cornerback, Troy

#Bears have agreed to terms with Troy CB Reddy Steward. Steward had 7 interceptions and 16 PBUs over the last two years. Steward gets a 12.5K signing bonus, which would’ve been the 2nd most, behind only Tyson Bagent, last year for the Bears. A significant commitment — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2024

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, British Columbia

The #Bears are signing 🇨🇦 British Columbia OT Theo Benedet, per source. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 27, 2024

Keith Randolph, defensive tackle, Illinois

Bears pick up UDFAs, per source:



Illinois DT Keith Randolph

James Madison DE Jamree Kromah — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) April 27, 2024

Jamree Kromah, defensive end, James Madison

Brenden Bates, tight end, Kentucky

Bears are signing Kentucky TE Brenden Bates, league source said. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) April 27, 2024

Carl Jones, linebacker, UCLA

UCLA LB Carl Jones and Illinois DT Keith Randolph to the Bears as UDFAs, per source. Jones had 5.5 TFL and 2 sacks last season.



Randolph had a 6th-round grade from @dpbrugler: "He maintains gap integrity with his ability to lock out, track and do his job in the run game." — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 27, 2024

Odieu Hiliare, wide receiver, Bowling Green

Former Bowling Green WR Odieu Hiliare is signing with the #Bears — Terry Meyers (@TerryMeyersNFL) April 27, 2024

Ian Wheeler, running back, Howard

Ian Wheeler, @HowardU @HUBISONFOOTBALL RB/KR, will sign a free-agent deal with the @ChicagoBears, according to the HU sports department. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) April 28, 2024

