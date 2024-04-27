2024 NFL Draft

Bears undrafted free agent tracker from the 2024 NFL Draft: reports

Here are some of the undrafted free agents the Bears signed from the 2024 NFL Draft

By Ryan Taylor

It's undrafted free-agent season, after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are some of the undrafted free agents the Bears reportedly signed.

Austin Reed, quarterback, Western Kentucky

Reddy Steward, cornerback, Troy

Theo Benedet, offensive tackle, British Columbia

Keith Randolph, defensive tackle, Illinois

Jamree Kromah, defensive end, James Madison

Brenden Bates, tight end, Kentucky

Carl Jones, linebacker, UCLA

Odieu Hiliare, wide receiver, Bowling Green

Ian Wheeler, running back, Howard

Check back to this story for more updates.

