The 2023 NFL season is just weeks away, but for those who can't wait for the regular season to kickoff, the Chicago Bears begin their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

Everyone's eager to check out Justin Fields and the new-look Bears' offense. Here's where you can tune in for the Week 1 preseason matchup:

WHEN:

Sunday, August 12 at 12:00 p.m. CT

WHERE TO WATCH:

FOX

NFL Network

HOW TO STREAM:

Fubo TV

DIRECTV Stream

Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

YouTube TV

NFL+ (out of market)

RADIO:

ESPN 1000 (English)

Latino Mix 93.5 (Español)

Uforia App (Español)

AFTER THE GAME:

Kenneth Davis, Alex Shapiro and Bears' Insider Josh Schrock will break down the game on the Under Center Podcast. Listen or watch here

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.