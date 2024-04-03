Seattle Seahawks

Former Bears salary gap guru signs on with new NFL team

He previously spent seven seasons as the Bears' lead contract negotiator and salary cap manager

By Alex Shapiro

Former Bears salary cap point person Joey Laine has a new job. The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that they hired Laine to work as their new vice president of football administration.

Laine followed former Bears GM Ryan Pace from New Orleans to Chicago back in 2015 and spent seven seasons working as the team’s director of football administration. In that role he both acted as the team’s lead contract negotiator for players and salary cap manager.

Last season, Laine worked as a salary cap analyst for the Packers.

The Bears hired Matt Feinstein to replace Laine as their director of football administration in February 2022.

