Cole Kmet nearing Mike Ditka in unique Bears' achievement

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet was a jack of all trades for the team in London Sunday, but his two-touchdown performance leaves him close to Mike Ditka in an interesting category.

Kmet hauled in five passes for 70 yards and a pair of touchdowns to help lead the Bears to a 35-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was also forced into action as the team’s long-snapper after Scott Daly suffered a knee injury on the team’s second punt of the day in the first quarter.

Kmet was flawless in that role, snapping the ball on extra point attempts and a field goal attempt late in the game, but the two touchdowns he scored are what ultimately will matter in the Bears’ record books.

According to Stathead, Kmet has now had multiple touchdown receptions in a game on five different occasions in his career. That makes him one of only two Bears tight ends to hit that mark, with Mike Ditka currently holding the record at six.

While Kmet has had two touchdown catches in each of those games, Ditka’s career high in a game was four, which he achieved in an Oct. 1963 win over the Rams.

The only other Bears tight end with three multiple-touchdown performances was Desmond Clark, who had two in the 2006 season that saw the Bears reach the Super Bowl.

For a final flourish, Kmet is the first long-snapper in NFL history to score two touchdowns in a single half after his performance on Sunday.

Kmet and the Bears will have a week off to recover from the London trip, and will resume their season on Oct. 27 when they take on the Washington Commanders.