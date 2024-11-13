Chicago Bears release OL Nate Davis to end disappointing tenure

The Chicago Bears made another change this week, as offensive lineman Nate Davis was released, ending his disappointing tenure amid the team's noticeable offensive struggles.

Davis has not seen the field much since signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears.

He was unexpectedly ruled out ahead of the team's disappointing game against the Patriots Sunday. Davis was added to the team’s injury report with a back injury, and became the fourth offensive lineman on the shelf for Chicago. He was also listed as a "healthy scratch" from the team's matchup against the Jaguars last month, and only ended up playing in five games for the Bears this season.

He started just 13 of a possible 26 games with the Bears over his time with the team, which ends just halfway through the contract he signed in March 2023.

The roster move is the latest shakeup for the Bears this week.

On Tuesday, the Bears revealed they had fired their offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, amid the team's offensive challenges.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense," Head Coach Matt Eberflus said in a statement. "This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully. I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward."

The Bears currently sit at 4-5 on the season and have the NFL’s hardest schedule for the remainder of the season.

The Bears have not scored an offensive touchdown in their last two games, the first time they’ve gone back-to-back games without an offensive score since the 2004 season. They only scored one offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders and have been outscored 66-27 across three straight losses.

The Bears have also allowed six or more sacks in each of their last two games, the first time they’ve done so in the last 31 seasons, according to Fox Sports.