Bears' decimated offensive line gashed by Patriots Sunday

The Chicago Bears went into Sunday’s game knowing it was a last opportunity before a brutal finish to the season, but it was the New England Patriots that seized that chance with a strong effort.

In fact, the Bears’ offensive line, decimated by injuries, allowing the Patriots to rack up nine sacks of quarterback Caleb Williams in the game.

According to Fox Sports, the Bears have now allowed six or more sacks in consecutive games for the first time in more than 30 years, last doing so in the 1993 season.

The Patriots didn’t exactly have a stout defensive line prior to the Sunday tilt with the Bears, with 16 total sacks in their first nine games of the season.

Making matters worse, the Bears have now gone 22 consecutive drives without a single touchdown after putting up just three points against the Patriots on Sunday at Soldier Field.

The Bears went into the game without two of their starting tackles, with Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright both out with injuries. They also lost starting guard Teven Jenkins during the game, with only six healthy offensive linemen finishing the contest.

The Bears also won’t have an easy time down the stretch, as six of their last eight games are against their NFC North rivals, all of whom are currently in playoff position in the NFC. Their other two games will come against the NFC West, with a road tilt against the San Francisco 49ers and a home game against the Seattle Seahawks.