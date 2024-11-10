Chicago Bears OL Nate Davis ruled out for Patriots game with injury

The Chicago Bears’ roster took another hit on Sunday morning, as offensive lineman Nate Davis was ruled out for the team’s game against New England.

Davis was added to the team’s injury report with a back injury, and was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, making him the fourth offensive lineman on the shelf for Chicago.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting right tackle Darnell Wright have both already been ruled out of the game with knee injuries, while backup left tackle Kiran Amegadjie is out with a calf injury, according to the Bears.

The Bears will likely get at least one lineman back, as Ryan Bates was activated from injured reserve on Saturday. Bates had been out of action with a shoulder injury, but practiced in full all week and could make his season debut against New England.

Larry Borom and Matt Pryor are both expected to get plenty of work on Sunday, likely at the two tackle positions, but head coach Matt Eberflus had not made an official statement on which lineman will be at which spots heading into Sunday.

Kickoff between the Bears and Patriots is set for noon at Soldier Field, with the game televised on Fox.