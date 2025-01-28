Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s coaching staff took a giant step forward Tuesday as the team confirmed the hiring of all three of their coordinators.

According to the team, former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen was hired as the Bears' defensive coordinator, while Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle was hired as the offensive coordinator.

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will retain his position for the 2025 season, the team announced.

With Johnson taking the reins for the first time as a head coach, he brought in Allen, a coach with plenty of previous experience. He has had two stints as a head coach in the NFL, most recently with the Saints where he coached for parts of three seasons before he was fired during the 2024 season.

In parts of six seasons as a head coach, Allen has a record of 26-53.

He has had success in the past as a defensive coach, including a strong run as secondary coach for the Saints under Payton. That included winning a Super Bowl ring for New Orleans in the 2009 season.

Doyle, just 28 years old, has been the Broncos’ tight ends coach for the last two seasons under head coach Sean Payton. He had previously worked with the Saints for four seasons, where he served as an offensive assistant.

Adam Trautman is one of the players Doyle worked extensively with, with 22 catches for 188 yards and two touchdowns during the 2024 season.

Johnson has already said that he will call plays for the Bears, meaning Doyle will be responsible for helping to install gameplans and to analyze scouting reports ahead of each game.

Hightower will return for a fourth season as the Bears’ special teams coordinator, having worked extensively with kicker Cairo Santos and punter Tory Taylor.

Previously, he worked with the San Francisco 49ers before coming back to Chicago for the 2022 season.