Chicago Bears longest season-ticket holder of 75 years dies

Donald Savage, the Chicago Bears' longest season-ticket holder, has died, the team announced. He was 106.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus honored him with a few words during his press conference on Friday.

“One of our longest season ticket holders passed away [Thursday] at 106, Don Savage," Eberflus said. "I just wanted to recognize him. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. Don was the head usher at Queen of All Saints for 50 years. One of our most loyal Bears fans. Just a special shoutout to him and his family."

According to his obituary, Savage was quite the athlete himself. Savage was inducted into the 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame in 2014. He also worked for Gateway Erectors for 72 years in sales, retiring as vice president.

“Don Savage has been a member of a 16-inch softball team for 78 years, from 1935 to the end of the 2013 season. His teams have won more than 40 championships, and Don has played in or managed in approximately 35 senior leagues at parks throughout Chicago and the suburbs,” the Hall of Fame wrote of Savage years ago.

Eberflus also acknowledge his accomplishments.

"A really cool thing. Worked in sales for 72 years. I got some more information from my PR guy here. He was 16-inch softball. That’s a big deal here in Chicago. Hall of Fame in 2014," Eberflus said. "A shoutout to him and his family. Deepest sympathies to him and his family."

Savage was the father of Ginny (Jim) Warner and Peggy (the late Lou) Schumacher. He was a grandfather of six and great-grandfather of 11 children, too.

