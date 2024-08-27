The Bears will form their first 53-man roster by 3 p.m. on Tuesday. To get there, they'll have to cut many players. GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus got a head start over the weekend by waiving several guys, but the bulk of the work still needs to be done over the course of Tuesday.
Here's a running list of who has been cut already. Bookmark this page to check back throughout the day, we will update the list with the latest reports.
Bears Roster Cuts
- DT Keith Randolph (waived)
- DB Douglass Coleman (waived/injured)
- TE Tommy Sweeney (waived)
- WR Nsimba Webster (reserve/injured)
- RB Ian Wheeler (reserve/injured)
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter (waived)
- DL Jaylon Hutchings (waived)
- LB Javin White (waived)
- WR John Jackson (waived)
- WR Peter LeBlanc (waived)
- DL Michael Dwumfour (waived)
- OL Jerome Carvin (waived)
- LB Paul Moala (waived)
- DB Quindell Johnson (waived)
- DT Byron Cowart (per report)
- WR Collin Johnson (per report)
- QB Brett Rypien (per report)
- OL Aviante Collins (per report)
- TE Stephen Carlson (per report)
- DB Leon Jones (per report)
- DL Deshuan Mallory (per report)
- S Adrian Colbert (per report)
- OT Jake Curhan (per report)
