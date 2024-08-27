Bears Roster

Chicago Bears cuts tracker as 53-man roster deadline approaches

Bears GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus will have to make several tough decisions on Tuesday

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The Bears will form their first 53-man roster by 3 p.m. on Tuesday. To get there, they'll have to cut many players. GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus got a head start over the weekend by waiving several guys, but the bulk of the work still needs to be done over the course of Tuesday.

Here's a running list of who has been cut already. Bookmark this page to check back throughout the day, we will update the list with the latest reports.

Bears Roster Cuts

  • DT Keith Randolph (waived)
  • DB Douglass Coleman (waived/injured)
  • TE Tommy Sweeney (waived)
  • WR Nsimba Webster (reserve/injured)
  • RB Ian Wheeler (reserve/injured)
  • OL Ja'Tyre Carter (waived)
  • DL Jaylon Hutchings (waived)
  • LB Javin White (waived)
  • WR John Jackson (waived)
  • WR Peter LeBlanc (waived)
  • DL Michael Dwumfour (waived)
  • OL Jerome Carvin (waived)
  • LB Paul Moala (waived)
  • DB Quindell Johnson (waived)
  • DT Byron Cowart (per report)
  • WR Collin Johnson (per report)
  • QB Brett Rypien (per report)
  • OL Aviante Collins (per report)
  • TE Stephen Carlson (per report)
  • DB Leon Jones (per report)
  • DL Deshuan Mallory (per report)
  • S Adrian Colbert (per report)
  • OT Jake Curhan (per report)

