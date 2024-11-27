Bears vs. Lions injury report released ahead of Thanksgiving game

The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions will take the field on Thanksgiving, and both teams will be without players on each side of the ball.

Only two Bears players had appeared on their injury report this week, but both were ruled out for Thursday’s game in the final report issued Wednesday.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates was ruled out for the game as he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and defensive back Elijah Hicks will also miss the game after suffering an ankle injury.

Hicks’ absence likely means more reps for Jonathan Owens, who had a forced fumble in the Bears’ last game against the Minnesota Vikings and had a forced fumble in last year’s Thanksgiving game between the Lions and Green Bay Packers.

As for the Lions, former Bears running back David Montgomery would have practiced in full on Wednesday had the team held a workout, and the Lions listed him as questionable. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was also listed as questionable as he works through a knee injury.

Cornerback Carlton Davis and offensive tackle Taylor Decker were both ruled out for the game.

The Bears and Lions will get underway at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, with the game airing on CBS.