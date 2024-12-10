How to watch Bears vs. Vikings in Week 15 Monday Night Football showdown

Welcome to the Monday Night Football spotlight, Caleb Williams.

The rookie quarterback is set to make his first appearance in the primetime window when the Chicago Bears visit the rival Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

Williams and the Bears are desperately searching for a win, as their season has been in a tailspin since entering the bye week with a 4-2 record. Chicago has lost seven straight games since the break and fired head coach Matt Eberflus in the process. The team's most recent loss was a 38-13 drubbing at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

On the other side, the Minnesota Vikings are rolling at 11-2. Sam Darnold and Co. needed overtime to defeat the Bears in Chicago three weeks ago, and they have rattled off wins against the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons in their last two games.

Here's what to know to watch the Bears and Vikings on Monday Night Football:

When is the Bears vs. Vikings game?

The Bears will visit the Vikings on Monday, Dec. 16.

What time is the Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game?

Bears-Vikings will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Vikings Monday Night Football game

Bears-Vikings will air on ABC and ESPN+.

How to live stream Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football

Live stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+, ABC.com

Mobile app: ESPN app