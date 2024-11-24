Caleb Williams makes Bears history in game vs. Vikings

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t having the best rookie season, but he still made some positive history on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams came into the game as one of only two Bears rookie quarterbacks to throw for 2,000 yards in his debut season, and thanks to his performance against Minnesota he is the new record-holder for passing yards in a rookie season for the Bears.

According to Pro Football Reference, the previous record-holder was Mitchell Trubisky, who threw for 2,193 yards in 12 starts during the 2017 season. He had seven touchdown passes and seven interceptions that season for Chicago.

Williams has now outdone Trubisky in 11 games this season, and has thrown for 10 touchdowns in his rookie year, though he hasn’t thrown one since Oct. 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Williams is now one touchdown pass behind Charlie O’Rourke’s rookie record for the Bears after throwing his 10th of the season, and will have six games remaining after Sunday’s contest. He is currently tied for second in team history for rookie passing touchdowns with Jim McMahon and Kyle Orton.