Bears release inactive list, reveal status of DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears will have to deal with a few injuries on defense Sunday, but they’ll have two of their biggest playmakers on the field on offense.

Both wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D’Andre Swift, who were dealing with quadriceps injuries all week, will suit up for the Bears as they take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the Bay Area.

Moore and Swift both missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices, and were limited on Friday, earning a “questionable” designation from the coaching staff. Both will suit up however as the Bears try to snap a six-game losing streak.

Running back Roschon Johnson, who suffered a concussion against the Detroit Lions, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers, had previously been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Strong safety Elijah Hicks will also miss his third straight game as he continues dealing with an ankle injury. Jonathan Owens is expected to get the bulk of the playing time at safety, with Jaquan Brisker also still on injured reserve.

Offensive lineman Larry Borom, defensive back Ameer Speed and defensive lineman Dominique Robinson were also listed as inactive for the Bears, as was wide receiver Tyler Scott.

Kickoff between the Bears and 49ers is set for 3:25 p.m., with the game airing on Fox.