The Chicago Bears are continuing their preparation for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers, and two key members of their offense remain out of commission.

During Thursday’s practice, both wide receiver DJ Moore and running back D’Andre Swift missed their second straight workout as the duo deals with quad injuries, the team said.

Those losses would be especially tough to deal with, as Moore is their leading wide receiver and Swift is their leading rusher on the season. Swift has rushed for 704 yards and five touchdowns this season, while Moore leads the team with 62 reception and 663 receiving yards, along with five touchdowns.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who missed Wednesday’s practice with an ankle injury, was a full participant in Thursday’s workout, giving the Bears a bit of good news on the day. Allen is tied with Moore for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with five, and has the second-most receptions and targets this season.

In other news, running back Roschon Johnson and offensive lineman Ryan Bates both remain in the league’s concussion protocol, and Elijah Hicks was also out of action with an ankle injury.

Safety Kevin Byard and center Coleman Shelton were both limited for the second straight day, and offensive lineman Darnell Wright was a full participant after being listed as a limited participant with a knee injury.

The Bears are not only looking to snap a six-game losing streak, but they are also trying to earn a win for interim coach Thomas Brown, who will serve as the team’s head coach on Sunday for the first time since the firing of Matt Eberflus last week.

The Bears and 49ers will square off at 3:25 p.m. CT on Sunday, with the game airing on Fox.