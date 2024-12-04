Bears' injury report includes DJ Moore, D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears are turning over a new leaf this week in taking on the San Francisco 49ers, but their preparations have gotten off to a rocky start thanks to their injury report.

According to the Bears, a total of six players were off the practice field Wednesday, including wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.

Moore missed the workout due to a quad injury, while Allen was off the practice field with an ankle injury, the Bears said.

Starting running back D’Andre Swift also missed the practice with an ankle injury, while his backup Roschon Johnson remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates is also still in the NFL’s concussion protocol, and defensive back Elijah Hicks remains sidelined with an ankle injury that kept him out of the Lions game.

The Bears’ offensive line is also still dealing with some injury issues, as both starting center Coleman Shelton and starting right tackle Darnell Wright were limited with knee injuries Wednesday.

Finally, defensive back Kevin Byard was limited with a shoulder injury.

The Bears are preparing for another road game as they head to the Bay Area to take on the struggling 49ers, who are dealing with injury issues of their own, with running back Christian McCaffrey placed on injured reserve this week with a knee injury.