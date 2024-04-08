Much of the United States will look towards the heavens to get a glimpse of a rare solar eclipse on Monday (with proper protective eclipse glasses, of course!), with Chicago just outside the path of a total eclipse. However the celestial event might be a little blasé for the Bears, because several times over the past 40 years they’ve had players on their roster who were so big they could have blocked out the sun.

Here are some of the biggest players in Bears history that may have caused an eclipse for they guys lined up across from them.

AARON GIBSON

Gibson has two ignominious distinctions to his name, as he became the first player in NFL history to cross the 400-pound threshold and is widely reported to be the heaviest player in NFL history, topping out at 410 pounds. The Lions drafted Gibson in the first round of the 1999 draft, but his career was largely derailed by injuries. He had his best days with the Bears in 2003 when he started all 16 games.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

KEITH TRAYLOR

Traylor was aptly named, at 6’2” and 340 lbs. He was a force in the middle of the Bears defensive line from 2001-2003. Traylor mainly worked as a big run stuffer over his Bears tenure, but his one play that will be featured on highlight reels forever was his rumbling 67-yard interception return in the 2001 season finale.

Dick Enberg’s call of this Keith Traylor INT will forever be legendary 🔊🔊 (Jan. 6, 2002) @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/gXkptSK8ch — NFL Legacy (@NFLLegacy) June 25, 2019

WILLIAM “REFRIGERATOR” PERRY

You know a guy’s huge when he gets his nickname for being as big as a fridge. The Bears drafted Perry in the first round of the 1985 draft to play defensive tackle, but he is probably better known for the moments when the Bears would line him up at fullback in goalline situations. He set the record for the heaviest man to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl later that year at 335 lbs.

Throwback to the Fridge’s touchdown run in Super Bowl XX pic.twitter.com/9YrBFknL4b — Bears On Tap (@BearsOnTap) March 16, 2020

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.