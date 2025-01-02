How to watch Bears vs. Packers in Week 18 regular season finale

Caleb Williams will close out his rookie season with his first trip to the frozen tundra.

The Chicago Bears will visit the rival Green Bay Packers to close out the regular season, and they will be looking to end an extended losing streak in the process.

The team entered the bye week at 4-2 after steamrolling the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. They were one play from a 5-2 record, but they surrendered a Hail Mary miracle to the Washington Commanders, sparking a losing streak that has reached 10 games heading into Week 18.

The Packers are heading to the postseason. Jordan Love and Co. are 11-5 and will be either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

While Green Bay is concentrating on the playoffs, Chicago's Week 18 result will impact its draft position. The team currently sits at No. 9 in the 2025 NFL Draft order, and it is guaranteed a top-10 pick even with an upset victory at Lambeau Field.

Can the Bears play spoiler and end the regular season with a win? Or will their longtime rivals hand them one last loss to close things out? Here's what to know to watch Bears-Packers in Week 18.

When is the Bears vs. Packers game?

The Bears will visit the Packers on Sunday, Jan. 5.

What time is the Bears vs. Packers Week 18 game?

Bears-Packers will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers in Week 18

Bears-Packers will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Packers in Week 18

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app