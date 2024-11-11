How to watch Bears vs. Packers in Caleb Williams' first rivalry game

A new chapter in the NFL's oldest rivalry is about the be written.

Caleb Williams will get his first taste of the Bears-Packers rivalry on Sunday when his team welcomes Jordan Love and Green Bay to town.

The Bears have lost 10 straight games to the Packers and have just three wins against their NFC North foe since the start of the 2011 season. Bears fans are hoping things will be different now with Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, leading the pack.

Chicago isn't just reeling against Green Bay, though. Matt Eberflus' team has lost three straight games after entering the bye week at 4-2. Those losses include a Hail Mary heartbreaker against the Washington Commanders, a convincing road result against the Arizona Cardinals and a demoralizing defeat against the New England Patriots.

On the other side, the Packers are coming out of their bye week at 6-3. They are hanging on to the final wild card spot in the NFC entering Week 11.

Will Williams get his first win against the Packers, or will the Bears continue to get owned by their archrival? Here's what to know to watch Sunday's Packers-Bears game:

When is the Bears vs. Packers game?

The Bears will battle the Packers on Sunday, Nov. 17.

What time is the Bears vs. Packers Week 11 game?

Packers-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Packers in Week 11

Packers-Bears will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Packers in Week 11

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

