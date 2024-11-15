Caleb Williams will have his first taste of the Bears-Packers rivalry Sunday in Chicago.

But the charged matchup comes just as the Bears navigate a number of shifts within the team, including a new offensive coordinator for Williams, who is in his rookie season with the team.

Could Williams be the one to finally break Chicago's losing streak in one of the NFL's oldest rivalries?

Here's what to know:

What time is the Bears-Packers game?

Packers-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT. at Soldier Field.

Where can you watch the Bears-Packers game?

Packers-Bears will air on FOX.

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Chicago Bears record

Chicago has lost three straight games after entering the bye week at 4-2. Those losses include a Hail Mary heartbreaker against the Washington Commanders, a convincing road result against the Arizona Cardinals and a demoralizing defeat against the New England Patriots.

The Bears currently sit at 4-5 on the season and have the NFL’s hardest schedule for the remainder of the season.

The Bears have not scored an offensive touchdown in their last two games, the first time they’ve gone back-to-back games without an offensive score since the 2004 season. They only scored one offensive touchdown against the Washington Commanders and have been outscored 66-27 across three straight losses.

The Bears have also allowed six or more sacks in each of their last two games, the first time they’ve done so in the last 31 seasons, according to Fox Sports.

Packers record

On the other side, the Packers are coming out of their bye week at 6-3. They are hanging on to the final wild card spot in the NFC entering Week 11.

The Packers are one of three teams to rank in the top 10 in the league in total offense, rushing offense, passing offense and scoring. The others are Baltimore and San Francisco

How have the Bears fared against the Packers before?

The Bears have lost 10 straight games to the Packers and have just three wins against their NFC North foe since the start of the 2011 season. Bears fans are hoping things will be different now with Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, leading the pack.

The last time the Bears beat the Packers was in Week 15 of the 2018 season. That game was a consequential one for the Bears, as they not only clinched the NFC North but also eliminated the Packers from playoff contention, with Mitchell Trubisky throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Howard rushing for another score.

Still, the Packers wins tie the longest streak by either team in the rivalry, matching a run by Green Bay from 1994 to 1998. The Packers haven’t allowed more than 20 points in any of their past five road victories over the Bears. The only other NFL team to do that in Chicago was Green Bay as well, from 1928 to 1930.

Packers player to watch

QB Jordan Love

Green Bay’s bye week benefited Love, who has practiced fully this week after playing through a groin strain in the loss to the Lions. Love has thrown for 1,820 yards and 15 touchdowns, but he’s also been picked off 10 times despite missing two full games with a knee injury and nearly half of a third game because of the groin issue. Love combined to throw for five touchdowns without an interception in two wins over the Bears last season.

Bears player to watch

QB Caleb Williams.

The Bears have a new offensive coordinator. The question now is whether Williams can get on track. The No. 1 overall pick has struggled in Chicago's three-game losing streak after a promising stretch prior to that. Williams is 48 of 95 without a TD during this skid and was sacked nine times against New England.

Key matchup

Green Bay's pass rush against Chicago's blockers.

The Packers are tied for 19th in the NFL with 22 sacks, so they haven't exactly been pummeling quarterbacks. But they might have a chance to get some pressure against a struggling and banged up line. Williams has been sacked a league-leading 38 times, in part because of his tendency to hold onto the ball too long.

Key injuries

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (knee), C Josh Myers (wrist) and S Evan Williams (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday after missing the Lions game.

The Bears placed S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) on injured reserve on Thursday. He has missed the past four games and will miss at least four more after being placed on IR.

The offensive line could have two starters back with LT Braxton Jones (knee) and RT Darnell Wright (knee) returning to practice on Wednesday. Jones has missed the past two games, and Wright sat out last week.

DE Montez Sweat (ankle) and special teams player Tarvarius Moore (concussion) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out the previous day.

LG Teven Jenkins (ankle) left last week's game.

Latest Bears news

Earlier this week, the Bears fired their offensive coordinator Shane Waldron amid ongoing offensive struggles, naming offensive passing game coordinator Thomas Brown to take over the role.

They also released offensive lineman Nate Davis, ending his disappointing tenure.