Chicago Bears

Bears' Matt Pryor, Panthers' Jaycee Horn ejected after fight

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 06: Kevin Byard III #31 of the Chicago Bears reacts with Elijah Hicks #22 after an interception during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears thumped the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Sunday, but tempers ran high during a fourth quarter fight between the teams.

The confrontation occurred after running back Roschon Johnson scored a touchdown to put the Bears in front by a score of 36-10 in the fourth quarter.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

After the play, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn shoved Bears lineman Bill Murray in the end zone, leading to a heated confrontation between the two teams.

During that fracas, Bears lineman Matt Pryor appeared to throw a punch at several Panthers players, and was then shoved to the ground by Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson.

After consulting video, Pryor and Horn were both ejected from the game, and Johnson was assessed a 15-yard penalty.

The Bears attempted a two-point conversion following the fray, but it was unsuccessful, leaving their 26-point lead intact.

Local

Skokie 2 mins ago

Boy, 16, injured in Skokie shooting, police say

Joliet police 2 hours ago

Joliet cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash, police say

The Bears will now roll into a showdown in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with kickoff set for 8:30 a.m. next week.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us