Bears' Matt Pryor, Panthers' Jaycee Horn ejected after fight

The Chicago Bears thumped the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Sunday, but tempers ran high during a fourth quarter fight between the teams.
The confrontation occurred after running back Roschon Johnson scored a touchdown to put the Bears in front by a score of 36-10 in the fourth quarter.
After the play, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn shoved Bears lineman Bill Murray in the end zone, leading to a heated confrontation between the two teams.
During that fracas, Bears lineman Matt Pryor appeared to throw a punch at several Panthers players, and was then shoved to the ground by Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson.
After consulting video, Pryor and Horn were both ejected from the game, and Johnson was assessed a 15-yard penalty.
The Bears attempted a two-point conversion following the fray, but it was unsuccessful, leaving their 26-point lead intact.
The Bears will now roll into a showdown in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with kickoff set for 8:30 a.m. next week.
