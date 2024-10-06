Bears' Matt Pryor, Panthers' Jaycee Horn ejected after fight

The Chicago Bears thumped the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on Sunday, but tempers ran high during a fourth quarter fight between the teams.

The confrontation occurred after running back Roschon Johnson scored a touchdown to put the Bears in front by a score of 36-10 in the fourth quarter.

After the play, Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn shoved Bears lineman Bill Murray in the end zone, leading to a heated confrontation between the two teams.

During that fracas, Bears lineman Matt Pryor appeared to throw a punch at several Panthers players, and was then shoved to the ground by Panthers linebacker DJ Johnson.

Things are getting chippy in the Panthers-Bears game 👀



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/bDQsHcOoKc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 6, 2024

After consulting video, Pryor and Horn were both ejected from the game, and Johnson was assessed a 15-yard penalty.

The Bears attempted a two-point conversion following the fray, but it was unsuccessful, leaving their 26-point lead intact.

The Bears will now roll into a showdown in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars, with kickoff set for 8:30 a.m. next week.