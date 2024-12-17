How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Week 16 NFC North contest

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will have a chance to play spoiler and avenge their Thanksgiving loss when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

The Bears' playoff hopes have evaporated, as they sit at 4-10 on the season following their 30-12 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

On the other side, the Lions are chasing the NFC's No. 1 seed. Dan Campbell's squad has a 12-2 record after falling to the Buffalo Bills in an electric Week 15 clash.

Chicago held its own when it went to Detroit for a Thanksgiving matchup. However, not only did poor clock management in the final minute not only cost the team a chance at an upset, but it cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job.

Here's what to know as the Bears and Lions face off in Chicago:

When is the Bears vs. Lions game?

The Bears will host the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Week 16 game?

Lions-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Week 16

Lions-Bears will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Lions in Week 16

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app