How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Week 16 NFC North contest

The Bears will look for some revenge when they host the Lions in Week 16.

By Max Molski

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears will have a chance to play spoiler and avenge their Thanksgiving loss when they host the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

The Bears' playoff hopes have evaporated, as they sit at 4-10 on the season following their 30-12 defeat against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.

On the other side, the Lions are chasing the NFC's No. 1 seed. Dan Campbell's squad has a 12-2 record after falling to the Buffalo Bills in an electric Week 15 clash.

Chicago held its own when it went to Detroit for a Thanksgiving matchup. However, not only did poor clock management in the final minute not only cost the team a chance at an upset, but it cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job.

Here's what to know as the Bears and Lions face off in Chicago:

When is the Bears vs. Lions game?

The Bears will host the Lions on Sunday, Dec. 22.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Week 16 game?

Lions-Bears will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Week 16

Lions-Bears will air on FOX.

How to live stream Bears vs. Lions in Week 16

Live stream: FoxSports.comNFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports appNFL mobile app

