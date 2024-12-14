Bears injury report: Updates on Roschon Johnson, D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears will be looking for revenge after they lost in overtime to the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season, but it won’t come easy as they head to Minneapolis.

The Bears will be without a couple of key players for the game, including running back Roschon Johnson, who will be sidelined for a second straight game with a concussion.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates will miss his fourth straight game as he remains in the league’s concussion protocol.

Another key absence will come in the form of Gervon Dexter Jr., who will not play with a knee injury that he suffered against the San Francisco 49ers. In 13 games this season, Dexter has registered five sacks and 44 total tackles for the Bears, with 16 quarterback hits to his credit.

Running back D’Andre Swift, who missed two practices and was limited on Saturday, is listed as questionable with a quad injury. He was also listed as questionable for the team’s game against the 49ers, but was ultimately able to play.

According to reports, Swift is expected to suit up Monday night.

Defensive back Elijah Hicks, who was limited Wednesday and Thursday, was a full participant in practice Friday and is set to return to the lineup Monday. He has missed the Bears’ last three games, but will likely be back in action against the Vikings.

The Bears and Vikings will kick things off at 7 p.m. Monday, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC.