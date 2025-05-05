The CDC has sent out a new alert warning of a Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry, with cases reported in Illinois and Wisconsin.

According to the alert, at least seven people in six states have been diagnosed with the illness after coming into contact with backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks.

There was one case reported in each state, with two additional cases reported in Missouri, according to the CDC.

CDC officials warn that chickens, ducks and other birds can carry Salmonella germs even if they appear healthy. Residents can get sick from touching infected birds, or anything else within their environment.

Residents are urged to wash hands thoroughly after touching birds or collecting eggs. They’re also advised to use a dedicated pair of shoes or boots when entering a chicken coop, and to keep birds and supplies outside to prevent the spread of germs.

Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, and generally appear within six hours to six days after exposure.

Most people recover without treatment, but hospitalizations can occur, especially in children younger than five, adults 65 and older, or people with weakened immune systems.