Bears inactives: Darrell Taylor out for Sunday's game vs. New England

The Chicago Bears will have a slew of offensive line injuries to deal with Sunday, but they’ll also be without a key member of their defensive line.

Defensive lineman Darrell Taylor, who was questionable going into the game, will not suit up with a knee injury, the team announced in their inactive report Sunday.

Taylor has 17 total tackles this season, with two sacks and a forced fumble to his credit through the team’s first eight games.

The Bears were already without several members of their offensive line, including starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting right tackle Darnell Wright, both of whom were ruled out Friday with knee injuries.

Backup tackle Kiran Amegadjie will also miss the game with a calf injury, and Nate Davis was added to the injury report Sunday, as he’ll be out with a back injury.

Defensive back Jaquan Brisker remains out with a concussion. Defensive back Ameer Speed and linebacker Noah Sewell round out the inactives for the Bears.

On the good news side of the ledger, Montez Sweat will indeed play after missing last week’s game with a shin injury, and offensive lineman Ryan Bates is active after he was activated from injured reserve, coming back from a shoulder injury.

Among the inactives for New England is defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, who spent last season with the Bears.