Bears' injury report features several key pieces out vs. Patriots

The Chicago Bears are hoping to turn things around after back-to-back losses, but they’re facing some serious injury issues ahead of Sunday’s tilt against the New England Patriots.

The Bears’ offensive line will be a significant concern against the Patriots, as both starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting right tackle Darnell Wright will both miss Sunday’s game with knee injuries.

The Bears will also be without backup left tackle Kiran Amegadjie, who is dealing with a calf injury. In all likelihood, Larry Borom will play one of the tackle spots, but head coach Matt Eberflus declined to say who would play where against the Patriots.

The Bears’ secondary will also still be missing defensive back Jaquan Brisker, who is still sidelined with a concussion.

The Bears will get defensive backs Kyler Gordon and Terell Smith on Sunday, as both were left off the injury report. Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins is also expected to play after dealing with a knee injury, and defensive lineman Montez Sweat will be back on the field after missing last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates, who practiced all week as he works his way back from injured reserve, was listed as questionable, as were defensive lineman Darrell Taylor and linebacker Noah Sewell.

The Bears and Patriots will kick things off at noon at Soldier Field, with the game airing on Fox.