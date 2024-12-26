Bears' inactive report includes news on Gervon Dexter, Doug Kramer

The Chicago Bears will try to snap a nine-game losing streak as they enter their home finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, and they had good news on their inactive report.

The Bears will have defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. back in the mix. Dexter had missed the team’s last two games with a knee injury, but despite being listed as questionable for the game, he will suit up as the Bears try to knock off the Seahawks.

Offensive lineman Doug Kramer will also play after being listed as questionable with a shoulder injury, as will linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga.

Safety Elijah Hicks had previously been ruled out with an ankle/foot injury. Hicks had suffered the injury in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, leaving the Bears even thinner in their safety group, with Jonathan Owens and Kevin Byard backed up by Adrian Colbert Thursday.

Starting left guard Teven Jenkins will also be out of action as he continues dealing with a calf injury, leaving the Bears without the left side of their offensive line, with Braxton Jones out after suffering a leg injury over the weekend.

The inactive list also included safety Tarvarius Moore, who won’t play due to a knee injury. Running back Travis Homer won’t play with a hamstring issue.

Linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive tackle Zacch Pickens rounded out the list of inactives for the Bears.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker had previously been ruled out with an ankle injury and was placed on injured reserve prior to Thursday’s game.