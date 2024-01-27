The Bears have hired Eric Washington to be the team's new defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Network was the first to break the news.

Washington, 54, has been an NFL coach since 2008 when he started with the Bears. He started as a defensive assistant before he was promoted to defensive line coach in 2010. He worked with the Panthers between 2011-19 before moving to the Bills in 2020 to the present day.

Along with Washington, the Bears interviewed at least two other candidates for the position: Terrell Harris and Chris Harris. The difference between Washington and those two candidates? Washington is the only candidate with experience as a defensive coordinator.

Washington was the Panthers' defensive coordinator for two seasons (2018-19). During those seasons, the Panthers' defense ranked 20th (23.9 points allowed per game) and 31st (29.4 points allowed per game).

Head coach Matt Eberflus will continue calling plays for the defense and Washington will be his right-hand man on the sidelines. The Bears officially have their three main coaches nailed down with Eberflus, Washington and newly hired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

