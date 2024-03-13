Bears free agent signing tracker: Every move GM Ryan Poles has made

NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, but the Bears have already agreed to terms with several new players for the 2024 season. That's because teams are allowed to start negotiating with players and their agents two days earlier, on Monday.

Once the deals start coming in, they pretty much don't stop, so it can be hard to keep up. But don't worry, if you want to see all the free agent additions the Bears have made this off season, we've got you covered with this tracker. Bookmark this page if you want to follow along, since we will update it throughout the offseason!

TUESDAY, MAR. 12

JONATHAN OWENS FREE AGENT DEAL - SAFETY

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears have made another addition to their secondary, inking a contract with defensive back Jonathan Owens.

Owens appeared in all 17 games for the Green Bay Packers last season, defending three passes and recording a sack. He also scored his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery against the Detroit Lions.

He registered a total of nine tackles in two games against the Bears last season.

GERALD EVERETT FREE AGENT DEAL - TIGHT END

When the Bears hired Shane Waldron to take over as the next offensive coordinator, the expectation was that the Bears would add a primarily pass-catching tight end to the roster to complement Cole Kmet's skillset.

Everett fits that bill. He might not be known for his blocking, but he's adept at making defenders miss and racking up yards after the catch. Over his seven years in the NFL, Everett has 284 receptions for 2,833 yards and 19 touchdowns.

MONDAY, MAR. 11

D’ANDRE SWIFT FREE AGENT DEAL - RUNNING BACK

According to multiple reports, Swift will come to Chicago to take over as the team’s new lead back. He revitalized his career in Philadelphia last season after a disappointing start to his career in Detroit.

Swift has a better track record of catching the ball out of the backfield than Khalil Herbert and is more elusive than Roschon Johnson. Reports say he’ll sign a three-year, $24 million deal.

SUNDAY, MAR. 10

KEVIN BYARD FREE AGENT DEAL - SAFETY

The Bears found their replacement for Eddie Jackson with two-time First-Team All-Pro Byard the day before the negotiating window opened up for players on expiring deals. The Eagles released Byard at the beginning of the month, so he was able to get a head start on the rest of the market.

According to multiple reports, the Bears will give Byard a two-year deal worth around $15 million. He’s set to turn 31 this year, but has been one of the most durable playmakers over his career.

Byard has never missed a game due to injury in eight seasons, and has 28 career interceptions to go with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

READ MORE: What the Byard signing means for Bears' future, quarterback decision

PATRICK SCALES CONTRACT EXTENSION - LONG SNAPPER

The longest-tenured Bear will stick around another year. Scales is an important piece of the Bears’ special teams unit and always earns praise from his teammates for his ability to put the laces exactly where a holder wants them. A no-brainer extension for the team.

THURSDAY, MAR. 7

JAYLON JOHNSON CONTRACT EXTENSION - CORNERBACK

Just a couple of days after using the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson, the Bears reached an agreement with their star cornerback, ending a year-long stalemate. Johnson will now be a cornerstone in the Bears' defense for the near future.

According to Spotrac, Johnson got a four-year, $76 million deal with over $54 million guaranteed. That makes him the seventh-highest-paid cornerback in terms of total money and average annual value. He’s got the fifth-most guaranteed money, however.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.