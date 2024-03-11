Bears free agency tracker: All the moves Ryan Poles has made

The Bears wasted no time making moves at the outset of free agency this year. In fact, they got a head start by agreeing to deals with a couple of players before the official negotiating window opened on Monday morning.

Here’s all the moves the Bears have made in free agency so far. Bookmark this page if you want to follow along, since we will update it throughout the offseason!

MONDAY, MAR. 11

D’ANDRE SWIFT FREE AGENT DEAL - RUNNING BACK

According to multiple reports, Swift will come to Chicago to take over as the team’s new lead back. He revitalized his career in Philadelphia last season after a disappointing start to his career in Detroit. Swift has a better track record of catching the ball out of the backfield than Khalil Herbert and is more elusive than Roschon Johnson. Reports say he’ll sign a three-year, $24 million deal.

SUNDAY, MAR. 10

KEVIN BYARD FREE AGENT DEAL - SAFETY

The Bears found their replacement for Eddie Jackson with two-time First-Team All-Pro Byard the day before the negotiating window opened up for players on expiring deals. The Eagles released Byard at the beginning of the month, so he was able to get a head start on the rest of the market. According to multiple reports, the Bears will give Byard a two-year deal worth around $15 million. He’s set to turn 31 this year, but has been one of the most durable playmakers over his career. Byard has never missed a game due to injury in eight seasons, and has 28 career interceptions to go with three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

PATRICK SCALES CONTRACT EXTENSION - LONG SNAPPER

The longest-tenured Bear will stick around another year. Scales is an important piece of the Bears’ special teams unit and always earns praise from his teammates for his ability to put the laces exactly where a holder wants them. A no-brainer extension for the team.

THURSDAY, MAR. 7

JAYLON JOHNSON CONTRACT EXTENSION - CORNERBACK

Just a couple of days after using the franchise tag on Johnson, the Bears reached an agreement with their star cornerback, ending a year-long stalemate. Johnson will now be a cornerstone in the Bears defense for the near future. According to Spotrac, Johnson got a four-year, $76 million deal with over $54 million guaranteed. That makes him the seventh-highest paid cornerback in terms of total money and average annual value. He’s got the fifth-most guaranteed money, however.

