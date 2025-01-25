Chicago Bears' coaching staff continues to take shape with key additions

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is hard at work putting together his coaching staff, adding some big names to the mix on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, one of the big names is a local product, as Riverdale-native Antwaan Randle El is joining the Bears as an assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

Randle El grew up in Riverdale, and was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the MLB Draft before choosing to play football at Indiana. He had 370 catches for 4,467 yards and 15 touchdowns in his NFL career, and also threw for six touchdowns. He also famously threw a touchdown during Super Bowl XL at Detroit’s Ford Field as the Steelers won the title.

He worked with the Lions for the past four seasons after spending two seasons with the Buccaneers, and has been well regarded for his work with Amon-Ra St. Brown and the rest of Detroit’s wide receivers.

Another Lions coach will also reportedly be coming to Chicago, as Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune and Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports both report that JT Barrett will join the team as their quarterbacks coach.

A standout quarterback at Ohio State in the mid-2010s, Barrett was the assistant quarterbacks coach with the Lions for the last two seasons, working extensively with Jared Goff during his time in the Motor City.

Finally, Schefter reported that former Green Bay Packers cornerback Al Harris will be joining the Bears’ staff as their defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach.

Harris, who previously worked with Johnson with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, has spent several seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and has worked with some of the best cornerbacks in the league, helping Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland burst onto the scene in big ways during his tenure.

The Bears’ coaching staff will continue to take shape in the weeks ahead, with high-profile events like the NFL Combine rapidly approaching.