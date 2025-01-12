Bears coaching search continues as high-profile names emerge

The Chicago Bears’ coaching search continues this weekend, with multiple interviews lined up in coming days.

The team will have at least two more interviews coming up this week. According to multiple reports, the Bears will talk to former Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera on Sunday, with Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reporting the conversation will be conducted in-person.

Rivera was a member of the 1985 Bears team that won Super Bowl XX in New Orleans, and has had solid success in the NFL, leading the Panthers to a Super Bowl berth after a 15-1 season in 2005. His overall record is 102-103-2 in parts of 13 seasons as an NFL coach.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears will also conduct an interview later this week with Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. The former Arizona Cardinals head coach didn’t land a job as Bears’ offensive coordinator over the offseason, but has seen his stock skyrocket thanks to his work with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is considered the favorite to capture Rookie of the Year honors in the NFL.

The Bears will still have interviews lined up with other candidates, including Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, among others.

In all, the Bears have confirmed interviews with seven head coaching candidates, including former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. Multiple reports are out now that Vrabel has agreed to become the New England Patriots' next head coach.

Thursday, the Bears interviewed New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Aaron Petzing and former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Caroll.

The Bears had both Detroit Lions coordinators online for virtual interviews Saturday, talking to offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the team confirmed.

The Bears’ coaching search remains ongoing as several NFL teams seek out new leadership. The Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and the Patriots are all seeking new head coaches as well, competing with the Bears for top candidates.

At the executive level, the Bears could see assistant GM Ian Cunningham leave the organization, as he’s had at least one interview with the Tennessee Titans for their top football operations job.