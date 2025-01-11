Bears interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for head coaching position

The Chicago Bears have interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coaching position, the team said on social media Saturday.

The Lions earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs this season after leading the league in points per game and finishing second in yards passing and total yards per game.

Johnson was promoted in 2022 after spending three seasons with Detroit in various roles. He helped lead the Lions to the NFC championship game last season.

The Bears interviewed former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka on Thursday. They interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel on Wednesday.

The Bears seek a replacement for Matt Eberflus, who was fired during the season after the team struggled to a 4-8 start. The team finished with a 5-12 record, last in the NFC North.

