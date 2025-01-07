Bears chairman George McCaskey reacts to ‘sell the team' chants

Frustrated Chicago Bears fans chanted “sell the team” during the last home game of the season, and team Chairman George McCaskey certainly heard them.

Speaking at a press conference Tuesday, McCaskey addressed those chants, which followed a rough loss to the Seattle Seahawks and marked the club’s 10th defeat in a row.

“Yeah, it's understandable,” he said. “As Kevin (Warren) mentioned, our fans are passionate. They're incredibly frustrated. They wanted to make their voices heard.”

The Bears ultimately did snap their losing streak on Sunday when they defeated the Green Bay Packers, ending the season at 5-12 as the team embarks on a search for a new head coach.

While McCaskey recognized the chants in the stadium, he was more concerned by what had happened at the team’s previous home game against the Detroit Lions, when visiting fans were so loud that the Bears’ offense had to consider changing their cadences at the line of scrimmage.

“I was more bothered by the week before when Lions fans tried to take over Soldier Field and force the home team to go to a silent snap count. Fortunately, that didn't happen,” he said.

McCaskey said that he understood Bears fans selling tickets to games because of the team’s poor results, and that it was important for the franchise to earn their trust back.

“It's understandable that Bears fans would sell their tickets because of the way the season has gone. And the challenge for us is to put a team on the field that Bears fans are so excited about. They're not interested in selling their tickets,” he said.

McCaskey has been in charge of the Bears’ operations since 2011 when he took over for his brother Michael. During that time, the Bears have made the playoffs just twice, and have had six different head coaches and three different general managers.

The team is now seeking a new head coach after a 5-12 season, during which they earned the No. 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The team is also working toward building a new stadium, either in Chicago or in suburban Arlington Heights.