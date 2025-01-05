Bears achieve historic feat in win over Packers

The Chicago Bears don’t beat the Green Bay Packers very often, so the team is undoubtedly savoring an historic 24-22 victory at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The victory not only snapped the team’s 10-game losing streak, but it also gave interim head coach Thomas Brown a victory for his resume, and helped the Bears break a lot of bad history in the process.

According to Pro Football Reference, Sunday’s win over the Packers marks the first time since 1983 that the Bears have beaten the Packers in their season finale. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak in that particular scenario, according to the website.

What’s more, the victory is the first for the Bears in Green Bay since Nov. 2015, a span of nine seasons. It also snapped an 11-game losing streak the Bears had against the Packers, the longest losing streak in the history of the historic rivalry.

Finally, the victory marks the first time since Dec. 2021 that the Bears have won a road game on a Sunday, closing the book on one of the odder streaks the team has had in their history.

The Bears had a lead in the fourth quarter of the game, but watched as Brandon McManus bombed in a long field goal to give Green Bay a 22-21 lead with less than a minute to play.

Caleb Williams was hauled down via a horse collar tackle to start the Bears’ final drive, and then he hit Keenan Allen for a pivotal first down conversion to set up Cairo Santos for a 51-yard field goal attempt. Unlike earlier in the season when his potential game-winner was blocked, Santos was good this time around, giving the Bears a victory and ending their season on a high note.