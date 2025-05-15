Bolingbrook

Overturned semi blocks all lanes of I-55 near busy west suburban shopping center

Lanes on Interstate 55 and Interstate 355 near a busy area in suburban Bolingbrook were shut down Thursday morning due to an overturned semi, Illinois State Police said, with an active crash investigation underway.

The crash occurred around 9:15 a.m. according to ISP, on I-55 just northeast of I-355 in DuPage County, not far from the Bolingbrook Promenade shopping area.

All I-55 northbound lanes were closed at Woodward Avenue, ISP said, with I-355 northbound lanes to I-55 northbound also closed.

No injuries were reported, ISP said.

Photos from the scene showed a large blue semi truck overturned on the highway, blocking all lakes on one side of the median.

As of 10:30 a.m., the crash scene remained active, ISP said, with lanes still closed.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

