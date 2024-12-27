VIDEO: Bears fans chant ‘sell the team' during and after loss to Seahawks

Chicago Bears fans could be heard chanting "sell the team" both inside and outside Soldier Field during the team's historic loss to the Seahawks Thursday night.

Videos captured by fans showed numerous scenes where the chants broke out during the final home game of the season.

bears fans chanting sell the team as they walk out lmao (sent by some friends inside soldier field) pic.twitter.com/vZJQbykt6R — grace (@grace_eliz1) December 27, 2024

The chants came as the Bears scored just three points in yet another loss on Thursday night, with things turning historically bad at Halas Hall.

The Bears have now lost 10 consecutive games since their bye week, falling 6-3 to the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field Thursday.

The loss made history in a different way, as it marked just the third time in 101 games the Bears have allowed six points or fewer and still lost a game, but it also tied the Bears for another dreadful record in team history.

Naturally, the Bears’ quest to avoid setting a new record for longest single-season losing streak will come down to whether or not they can beat the Green Bay Packers. It’s obligatory at this point to mention that the Bears have lost 11 consecutive games against the Packers and 16 of their last 17 overall.

That 11-game streak is the longest by either team in the long history of the rivalry, and a new chapter could be written on the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field next weekend.