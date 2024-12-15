Bears' Braxton Jones added to injury report, won't play vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears had an unwelcome addition to their injury report Sunday, as left tackle Braxton Jones won’t play against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the Bears, Jones has been diagnosed with a concussion, and he will not travel with the team to Minneapolis for Monday night’s game.

Patrick Finely of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that Jones developed concussion symptoms on Saturday, six days after the team’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He reported those symptoms, and was ruled out for the game by team doctors.

Jones is not the only Bears player dealing with a concussion. Ryan Bates, another starting offensive lineman, has also missed the team’s last three games with the injury, and will miss a fourth against the Vikings on Monday.

Running back Roschon Johnson will also miss his second straight game with a concussion.

The Bears will have to find a consistent fill-in for Jones at left tackle for the game, with Larry Borom and Kiran Amegadjie likely getting snaps at the position.

The news is especially unwelcome against a Vikings team that has the most sacks of any team in the NFC, with 40 sacks on the campaign so far this season.

The Bears and Vikings will kick things off at 7 p.m., with the game airing on ABC.