Bears all-orange look draws mixed reviews on social media

The Bears wore their alternate helmets and jerseys for Week 2

By Logan Reardon

The Chicago Bears made a fashion statement on Sunday.

Justin Fields and Co. traveled to Tampa Bay for a Week 2 date with the Buccaneers. In the scorching Florida heat, the home team opted to wear white uniforms.

The Bears responded by rocking their orange alternate helmets and jerseys -- a much cooler look, temperature-wise, than their traditional navy blue.

The Bears debuted their orange alternate helmets last season, when the NFL lifted its one-shell rule. They wore the helmets with their alternate orange jerseys twice in 2022, losing both times (Week 6 vs. Washington, Week 8 at Dallas).

As expected, social media had mixed thoughts on the uniforms. Some were fans of the look:

Others... well, not so much. There was plenty of negative reaction, as you can see:

The Bears trail the Bucs at halftime, 13-10.

