Man in custody in connection to killings of brothers found dead at scene of house fire in Highland Park

Marc and John Austwick were found dead at the scene of a house fire in Highland Park early Wednesday morning

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man is in custody in connection to the killings of two brothers who were found dead at the scene of a Highland Park house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.

Details surrounding the suspect's identity are currently unknown, with additional details expected to be released by authorities later Friday.

Marc Austick, 63, and John Austwick, 60, were both found dead at around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday at the scene of a house fire in the 1700 block of Park Avenue West.

Upon arrival, first responders observed two adult men who are believed to be related located outside the house with "suspicious injuries," according to police.

The Lake County Coroner's office confirmed Thursday that the two men both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and the fire was extinguished by responding firefighters, with no additional victims located inside or outside of the residence, authorities said.

The deaths of the men and the cause of the fire remain under investigation from officials, who have called it an "isolated incident" with no known threat to the community.

