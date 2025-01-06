The Bears' 2025 schedule will include tough road trips, marquee home matchups

The Chicago Bears’ 2025 schedule won’t be released until the spring, but we know just how tough the road ahead will be for the Monsters of the Midway.

The Bears finished their season with a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but they still ended up in last place in the NFC North, thereby locking up matchups against several different opponents.

In the 2025 season, the Bears will take on opponents in the AFC North and the NFC East, and will also face the last-place teams in the AFC West, NFC West and NFC South under the NFL’s scheduling formula.

As a result, the Bears will have an intriguing mix of games for the 2025 season, including a rough slog through the AFC North. The Bears will have to travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens next season, and will also have a road game against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bears will also travel back to Washington take on the Commanders, who beat them on an infamous Hail Mary during the 2024 season. They will also visit the NFC East-champion Philadelphia Eagles during the season.

For their home schedule, the Bears will welcome two of the league’s most storied franchises to Soldier Field. The Pittsburgh Steelers, who reached the playoffs this season and will battle the Ravens in the wild card round, will come to Chicago in 2025, as will the Dallas Cowboys, who will be looking to rebound after an up-and-down campaign.

In all, the Bears will have 10 games against playoff teams this season, including six road contests.

Here are the Bears’ 2025 opponents:

Bears Home Opponents: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers

Bears Road Opponents: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders

The NFL schedule will be released during the spring after the 2025 NFL Draft.