After Bears' bye week, rest of 2024-25 schedule presents difficult test

The Chicago Bears are sitting at 4-2 on the regular season after their third straight win a week ago, but the road ahead is going to be downright devilish for the squad.

In fact, according to Tankathon, the Bears’ remaining strength of schedule in their final 11 games of the regular season is .629, making their slate the hardest of any team’s in the NFL.

Amplifying the difficulty is their divisional schedule, with all six games against their NFC North rivals still remaining ahead of them. That includes the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings, along with the 4-1 Detroit Lions and the 4-2 Green Bay Packers.

The Bears also have to play the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, both of whom are tied atop the NFC West.

In fact, the Bears only have two games remaining against teams who aren’t currently in playoff position.

Here is their full schedule the rest of the way:

Oct. 27 – at Washington 3:25 p.m.

Nov. 3 – at Arizona 3:05 p.m.

Nov. 10 – vs. New England 12 p.m.

Nov. 17 – vs. Green Bay 12 p.m.

Nov. 24 – vs. Minnesota 12 p.m.

Nov. 28 – at Detroit 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 8 – at San Francisco 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 16 – at Minnesota 7 p.m.

Dec. 22 – vs. Detroit 12 p.m.

Dec. 26 – vs. Seattle 7:15 p.m.

Week 18 – at Green Bay TBD

The final game of the regular season will be set at a later date by the NFL. The league can either slate the Bears to place on Saturday, Jan. 4 or Sunday, Jan. 5, depending on postseason impact and other factors.